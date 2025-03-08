Hamas blasts Israeli killing of 12,000 women in Gaza

“The killing of 12,000 women in Gaza, the injury and arrest of thousands, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands are a stain on humanity,” Hamas said in a statement on Saturday, Press TV reported.

It said female Palestinian abductees are “subjected to psychological and physical torture in flagrant violation of all international norms and conventions.”

Hamas added that the suffering endured by these women exposed the “double standards” of Western countries, including the United States, in dealing with Palestinian abductees.

The statement came shortly after the head of the Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip, Salama Maarouf, said 12,316 women had been killed due to the Israeli regime’s genocidal war in the besieged territory.

“Women’s Day coincides with the continuation of the Israeli siege and the prevention of aid, as women live in catastrophic humanitarian conditions and suffer from starvation and thirst,” Maarouf said.

MNA