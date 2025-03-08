  1. World
Mar 8, 2025, 3:41 PM

Hamas blasts Israeli killing of 12,000 women in Gaza

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – As the world marks International Women’s Day, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas condemns Israel’s killing of more than 12,000 Palestinian women in Gaza as a “stain on humanity.”

“The killing of 12,000 women in Gaza, the injury and arrest of thousands, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands are a stain on humanity,” Hamas said in a statement on Saturday, Press TV reported. 

It said female Palestinian abductees are “subjected to psychological and physical torture in flagrant violation of all international norms and conventions.”

Hamas added that the suffering endured by these women exposed the “double standards” of Western countries, including the United States, in dealing with Palestinian abductees.

The statement came shortly after the head of the Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip, Salama Maarouf, said 12,316 women had been killed due to the Israeli regime’s genocidal war in the besieged territory.

“Women’s Day coincides with the continuation of the Israeli siege and the prevention of aid, as women live in catastrophic humanitarian conditions and suffer from starvation and thirst,” Maarouf said.

MNA

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

