Syrian Druze leader calls for stopping Alawite carnage

"We call for an end to the fighting and we call on the relevant authorities and all domestic and international bodies and the United Nations to immediately fulfill their duty to stop the fighting, end the killing and death and restore peace," Syrian Druze leader Hikmat Salman al-Hijri said in a statement on Saturday. "The responsibility for this crisis lies with the countries supporting all parties, which must take immediate measures and try by any means to immediately stop this catastrophe."

His statement added, "The fire that is ignited in line with sectarian lines will burn all of Syria and its people. Therefore, we call on the wise people on all sides to intervene immediately to prevent bloodshed and prevent the country from falling into a crisis that has no good outcome. Let's resolve differences at the negotiating table, not on the battlefields and by killing innocents."

