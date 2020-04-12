Bushehr nuclear power plant to halt activity as of today

“One of the goals of the current refueling program is that the plant would hopefully produce the required energy during the country's peak electricity consumption in the summer,” added Mahmoud Jafari, deputy head of AEOI, on Sunday.

After the refueling is done, the production of electricity will resume in the first unit of the nuclear power plant according to the timetable, he said.

Since its inauguration, the plant has provided 43 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to the country’s electrical grid, Jafari said, noting that from the last refueling in May 2019 till now, the plant has produced 7.2 billion kilowatt-hours of energy.

The Bushehr facility sits 17 kilometers southeast of the city of Bushehr along the Persian Gulf coast in southwestern Iran.

The Bushehr power plant started operating in 2011 and reached its full capacity the following year.

In 2014, Russia signed a cooperation contract with Iran to help build the second and third Bushehr reactors, which are scheduled for launch in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

