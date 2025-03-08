Pezeshkian acknowledges energy challenges, calls for unity

Speaking at a ceremony to sign contracts for boosting production at the South Pars gas field, he emphasized the need for planning and unity to address ongoing issues rather than assigning blame.

“I am not here to point fingers at who is at fault,” Pezeshkian said. “Our focus is on planning and resolving these problems as much as possible.”

The president apologized to producers and industrialists for the lack of adequate support during the winter but noted that, thanks to collective efforts, no citizen was left without gas. He also thanked the public for their participation in the “2 Degrees Less” campaign, which encouraged energy conservation.

Pezeshkian stressed the importance of reducing energy consumption and highlighted progress in increasing crude oil and diesel production. He acknowledged that the challenges Iran faces did not emerge overnight and require sustained effort to resolve.

The president pointed to significant strides in energy production, including efforts to capture flared gas in Khuzestan, which has been wasted for years. Approximately 40 million cubic meters of flared gas have already been collected and controlled, with plans to capture an additional 40 million cubic meters by next May. By the end of the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2026), the country aims to eliminate gas flaring, which contributes to both energy waste and environmental pollution.

Pezeshkian outlined plans to improve efficiency in the consumption of diesel, gas, and oil to boost exports. He also announced plans to add 30,000 to 40,000 megawatts of electricity from renewable and thermal sources to the national grid. However, he cautioned that these initiatives require time and opportunity to implement.

Addressing US efforts to curb Iran’s oil and gas sales, the president called for unity, scientific collaboration, and the avoidance of political disputes. “They seek to sow discord among us,” he said. “Our focus should be on planning and solving problems, not on blame. Some claim the 14th administration has no plans, but programs are ready in all areas and will be implemented once we reach a common understanding.”

Pezeshkian warned that conflicting agendas and bureaucratic delays hinder progress. He emphasized the need for experts and experienced professionals to align their efforts and execute plans decisively. “In a society with leadership, we must move forward together. If everyone insists on their own way, chaos ensues,” he said.

