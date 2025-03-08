Iran's maritime power means its utmost power in region, world

Speaking at a meeting with the commanders of Iran’s Navy Force on Saturday, he emphasized the significance of the navy force, noting that the Navy Force of the country should be turned into the pioneering force in the country.

Iran's authority at sea means authority in the region and the world, he said, adding that the country must strengthen this authority by relying on domestic capabilities and using extensive maritime capabilities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh pointed to the importance of the sea in developing the country's national and economic power and called on government officials to take more advantage of God-given blessings appropriately.

Criticizing the inattention and neglect of the country’s southern coasts, especially Chabahar coasts, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh stated, "Unfortunately, the development of Iranian coasts and ports has always been accompanied by delays and lack of planning, and while other countries are rapidly utilizing their strategic maritime positions, so that we have not yet been able to properly utilize the vast capacities of the Makran and Chabahar coasts."

He pointed to Iran's unique geographical location, the length of its coastline, and access to the high seas and emphasized the need developing a comprehensive maritime strategy in the country.

Referring to the importance of the Navy as a strategic and effective force, Iran’s Defense Minister stated that Iran Navy Force must become the country's leading force.

