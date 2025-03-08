  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 8, 2025, 4:39 PM

Gaza’s ‘humanitarian situation collapsing’

Gaza’s ‘humanitarian situation collapsing’

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – For more than seven days, nothing has been entering the Gaza Strip: no aid, no food, no medicine.

People cannot afford these high prices. We are talking about a whole population that has relied on assistance for the past 15 months.

Palestinians have lost their homes, their income, everything they have, and there is no way they can afford products with these very high prices. It is Ramadan, and Palestinians are unable to afford a meal to break the fast, Al Jazeera reported. 

There is also no cooking gas, so people are cutting wood for fires to make whatever they might have. The humanitarian situation is collapsing. Palestinians are desperately waiting for any news about the land crossings reopening.

If they remain closed, people are going to face more suffering.

MNA

News ID 229381
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News