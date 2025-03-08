Gaza’s ‘humanitarian situation collapsing’

People cannot afford these high prices. We are talking about a whole population that has relied on assistance for the past 15 months.

Palestinians have lost their homes, their income, everything they have, and there is no way they can afford products with these very high prices. It is Ramadan, and Palestinians are unable to afford a meal to break the fast, Al Jazeera reported.

There is also no cooking gas, so people are cutting wood for fires to make whatever they might have. The humanitarian situation is collapsing. Palestinians are desperately waiting for any news about the land crossings reopening.

If they remain closed, people are going to face more suffering.

MNA