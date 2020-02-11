IAEA chief felicitates 41st Islamic Revolution victory anniversary

It is supposed that IAEA director general will meet with AEOI Chief Salehi in the coming days to discuss several issues.

Salehi, who attended 3rd International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts (ICONS 2020) in Austria, elaborated on the achievements of the Islamic Revolution taken over the past 41 years ago.

He termed the Islamic Revolution as the product of Iranian people’s sense of independence and added, “despite sanctions imposed by US against Iran, Islamic Republic of Iran is progressing day by day.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi pointed to the cowardly US assassination of Iran’s top commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani and said, “Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani played a leading role in uprooting and defeating ISIL terrorist groups in the region.”

Turning to the historical and friendly ties between Iran and Austria, he emphasized the need for taking advantage of potential capacities of the two countries for the expansion of bilateral relations.”

