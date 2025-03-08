  1. Iran
Mar 8, 2025, 9:13 PM

IRGC Ground Force dismantles 2 terrorist teams in SE Iran

IRGC Ground Force dismantles 2 terrorist teams in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Ground Force on Saturday disbanded two terrorist teams in southern Sistan and Baluchestan province.

In continuation of Grand Martyrs of Security Drill, that began in November of the current and is still ongoing, security guards at IRGC Ground Forces Quds Base in that southeastern province succeeded in arresting two armed teams of nine members of terrorist and Takfiri groups in eastern part of the country before they committed any anti-security and sabotage actions in the Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Over the past years, Sistan and Baluchestan has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces.

MNA

News ID 229396

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News