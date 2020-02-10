Coop. with Iran to continue: IAEA chief

Being asked about his future meeting with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi and the message he is going to convey to the Iranian official in the meeting, he said "meeting Dr. Salehi is on my agenda and we will discuss everything which is in front of us."

"I don't have a particular message for him. We need to sit down. It will be our first opportunity [meeting]. I have seen other Iranian officials but not him. So, there is a lot to do," he added.

Answering a question on his assessment about the level of your interaction with Iranians, he explained, "it is a working process and it can not be stopped. There are a number of things that have to do with the implementation of the JCPOA and there are also other permanent safeguard obligations that the Islamic Republic has and we are working on [them]."

"It is not a secret that we are engaging with Iranians trying to clarify a number of issues and we are still in that process. We have not reached a point yet. We have received, according to our technical judgment, a complete assessment on what is going on and I am really looking forward in this context to continue engaging with Iranian authorities," he said.

"We can rest assure that we understand each other well," he added.

Grossi said he can convey his assessment of the situation besides his expectations to the Iranian officials.

