Cause of Natanz facility incident to be announced later: spox

The technical and security investigations, conducted by concerned organizations and expert bodies, determined the cause of incident happened at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, Keyvan Khosravi stated.

But the cause of the incident will be announced in appropriate time due to some security considerations, he continued.

He pointed to the timely presence and activity of experts in various departments, responsible for evaluating and investigating the incident at Natanz Nuclear Facility, and added, “various predictions have been determined about the cause of this incident by carefully examining the amount of the damage created.”

There was no nuclear material at the scene of the incident and the issue of radioactive materials’ leakage is completely rejected in the occurrence of this incident, Khosravi stressed.

Earlier, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Behrouz Kamalvandi revealed the occurrence of an incident in one of the under-construction sheds in Natanz Nuclear facility.

One of the under-construction sheds in the open area of Natanz Nuclear Facility was damaged on Thu. and investigation on the case is underway.

There were no fatalities or concerns about contamination, he added.

MA/FNA13990413000569