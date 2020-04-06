Iran providing all required coop. with IAEA: Russian enovy

"Despite the pandemic, IAEA verification and monitoring activities in Iran continue successfully," he tweeted.

"Tehran provides all necessary cooperation," he wrote, "This interaction helps neutralize unscrupulous speculations regarding the Iranian nuclear program."

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said it is necessary that the International Atomic Energy Agency not listen to reports presented by spy agencies of countries hostile to Iran.

“The Agency should not be a complementary instrument for spy services of the countries and endorse the espionage acts which violate other countries’ sovereign rights as well as laws ruling international relations,” Salehi said in an interview on Sunday.

Last month the IAEA repeated claims by certain countries that it had identified three locations in Iran where the country possibly stored undeclared nuclear material or undertook nuclear-related activities without declaring it to international observers.

Following the claims, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi demanded Iran’s “clarifications” over the so-called undeclared sites.

Salehi expressed surprise that the claims by Israel and certain countries against Iran have received attention from the UN body after IAEA chief Yukiya Amano died.

The UN nuclear watchdog has acknowledged that Iran is subject to the most intrusive inspections by the international body.



AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi also said that the UN nuclear watchdog had raised demands from Iran which did not have any legal basis. Kamalvandi said Tehran had strong reasons not to respond to them.

He added that Iran has offered the most detailed reports to the agency, noting that no country in the world has had this level of cooperation with the IAEA.

“Questions and accesses demanded by the International Atomic Energy Agency must have a legal basis,” Kamalvandi insisted.

