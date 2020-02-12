Iran urges IAEA to not be affected by political considerations

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Salehi made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with IAEA’s newly appointed Director-General Rafael Grossi in Vienna.

Salehi said that Iran favors negotiations and logic but it will make no decision under pressure.

He described that Iran’s ties with the IAEA as ‘good and based on mutual understanding’, highlighting that the decisions of the UN nuclear agency as an international reference should not be affected by political considerations.

He hoped that Iran's cooperation with the agency would continue as before.

Ali Akbar Salehi left Tehran on Sunday for Vienna to partake in an International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS 2020). The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is organizing the third International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts (ICONS 2020), at its headquarters in Vienna from February 10 to 14.

