Iran to operate 174 IR-M2 centrifuges at Natanz facility

In an interview with Khabar Online website, Gharibabadi the injection of uranium hexafluoride, or UF6, into the centrifuge is the final step in initiating the enrichment and separation of uranium-238 from uranium-235.

In Natanz, in addition to the first-generation centrifuges, a chain of 174 IR-2m centrifuges will be enriched with UF6 injection, he added.

He highlighted that all of Iran's nuclear activities are peaceful, carried out under the supervision of the IAEA, and the United States has no excuse to attack Iran.

As he said, "Iran's stances in the Quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) rely on the reports of the Director-General of the Agency, the status of implementation of the obligations by both parties, and Iran's stances in the Council meetings."

JCPOA, US & Europe

"Today the JCPOA is facing serious challenges which are caused due to the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the deal and Europeans' lack of measurement to compensate for the created situation, while Iran has fulfilled all of its commitments to the JCPOA for one year after the US pulling out," he said.

He lamented that over the past two and a half years, the Europeans have not taken any actions to fulfill their commitments in the two areas of lifting sanctions and peaceful nuclear cooperation with Iran.

Even the INSTEX has not been a useful vessel, he added.

Gharibabadi said that if the other parties want Iran's retaliatory measures to be reversed, they must live up to their commitments by fulling their obligations to the JCPOA and lifting the anti-Iranian sanctions.

Attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

Answering a question about the possibility of a US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, he named such issues as "psychological warfare".

"Iran is not a fan of wars and will not start one but it well knows how to defend itself," he said, "The United States knows that in case of taking any wrong measures in this regard, Iran's response will be very harsh."

"In addition, no one needs to worry about the safety of inspectors and the continuation of inspections," the official added.

"It is really ridiculous that a country like the United States which has thousands of nuclear warheads, has spread nuclear weapons, used them against the innocent people of Japan, and is the main supporter of the Zionist regime that is not a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has spread all kinds of weapons of mass destruction, expresses concern about Iran that is fully committed to its obligations and according to the IAEA reports has not deviated from the nuclear program."

Iran & S. Arabia, UAE pursuit of nuclear programs

Being asked about Iran's stance at the IAEA towards the nuclear activities of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he said "Iran closely monitors the relevant developments and take the necessary action accordingly."

"Iran supports the right of each country who wants to peacefully use the nuclear energy, but any country that intends to do so must act transparently and accept the safeguard obligations of the IAEA and its inspectors," he underlined.

Natanz Incident

Considering Iran's measures at the IAEA about Natanz incident, Gharibabadi said "We informed the Director-General of the Agency orally and generally about the incident."

"For taking the required legal actions, it is necessary to prepare a final report of the incident, which is on the process," he added.

