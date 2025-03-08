Iran, Tunisia calls for preventing displacement of Gazans

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Tunisian counterpart on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers in Jeddah on Friday night.

They discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments, especially developments in occupied Palestine.

Referring to the very close position of the two countries in supporting the Palestinian cause and realizing the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and their liberation from occupation and apartheid, the Iranian and Tunisian diplomats called for serious efforts by all Islamic countries to prevent the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, to reconstruct the strip, and to hold the Zionist regime accountable and prosecute it for committing genocide and war crimes.

MNA/