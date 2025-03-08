Iraq says PMU is an official institution

Iraqi Government Spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi said in a statement that, "The Popular Mobilization Units are an official and legal institution and Iraq will never allow any regional or international party to interfere in this matter."

He clarified that "there is no pressure or threat against Iraq and we will never accept an approach in our relations, which is based on pressure or threat, with any small or large country."

The Iraqi government spokesman also said that Iraq has not yet officially received the end of US sanctions waivers for gas imports from Iran, addign that that the government has drawn up scenarios to deal with any developments related to Iranian gas imports.

He added that Iraq will reach energy self-sufficiency in 2028 and will no longer need to import gas.

