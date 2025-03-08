Russia biggest oil refinery comes under Ukraine drone attack

The air defense systems shot down two drones, with one of them over the territory of the Kinef oil refinery, a subsidiary of Surgutneftegaz company, Alexander Drozdenko said in a statement on Telegram.

"The drone debris damaged the external cover of one of the tanks. The consequences are being eliminated," the governor said. "There were no casualties or injuries,” he added.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed 31 Ukrainian drones were shot down across Russia's region last night before they could cause any significant damage.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.

MNA/