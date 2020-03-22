  1. Iran
Mar 22, 2020, 3:27 PM

Arak nuclear plant producing heavy water 24/7: AEOI

Arak nuclear plant producing heavy water 24/7: AEOI

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced in a statement on Sunday that the Arak Heavy Water Complex is producing heavy water with maximum capacity around the clock even during the New Year holidays.

The statement by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran stressed that the Arak Heavy Water Complex is producing heavy water, Oxygen-18 and deuterium isotope compounds round the clock and at its maximum capacity.

MNA/4884146

News Code 156954

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News