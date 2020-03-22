Arak nuclear plant producing heavy water 24/7: AEOI

The statement by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran stressed that the Arak Heavy Water Complex is producing heavy water, Oxygen-18 and deuterium isotope compounds round the clock and at its maximum capacity.
TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced in a statement on Sunday that the Arak Heavy Water Complex is producing heavy water with maximum capacity around the clock even during the New Year holidays.
The statement by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran stressed that the Arak Heavy Water Complex is producing heavy water, Oxygen-18 and deuterium isotope compounds round the clock and at its maximum capacity.
