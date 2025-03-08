Iran, Oman poised to deepen Tehran-Muscat bilateral relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers in Jeddah on Friday night.

During this meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest status of bilateral relations and regional developments.

Referring to deep-rooted ties with Iran and Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not place any restrictions on expanding relations with Oman and is ready to deepen relations in all areas of interest to the two countries."

Referring to the developments in the region, Araghchi considered the holding of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation ministerial meeting on the Gaza a clear message from the Islamic world in opposition to the colonialist plot to destroy Palestine.

He also called on the international community to take action to stop the genocide in Gaza and help rebuild the Strip.

The Omani Foreign Minister, for his part, recalled the value and importance of the good relations between the two nations of Oman and Iran, and emphasized the determination of Omani leaders to promote bilateral relations in all areas of interest to the two countries.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its concern for the Palestinian issue and emphasized the need for consensus and cooperation among regional countries and the Islamic world to help achieve the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and prevent the forced displacement of the people of Gaza.

