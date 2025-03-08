Ilam petrochemical company’s output up 9% in one year: CEO

Ilam Gas Refinery is the only gas refinery in western Iran that was constructed by expert Iranian engineers with the aim of supplying gas to Ilam Province and the western provinces of the country as well as supplying petrochemical feedstock to this province, Rouhollah Nourian stated.

He revealed the 80 percent physical progress of the implementation of the second phase of the Ilam Gas Refinery, adding that production of five products in this company in the current Iranian calendar year showed a nine percent growth, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MNA/Shana.ir