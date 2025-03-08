  1. World
NATO chief calls for increased arms production in Europe

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that arms production must be increased on both sides of the Atlantic, and more funds need to be allocated for this purpose.

In an interview with Welt am Sonntag, Rutte stated that NATO members need to spend more on ensuring their own security.

"But we also need to quickly ramp up our defence production on both sides of the Atlantic... for far too long, we have produced far too little," he said.

According to Rutte, there is a need to ramp up the production of ammunition, ships, tanks, aircraft, as well as satellites and drones.

The Secretary General also mentioned that he had met with several defense company leaders and urged them to respond to the increased demand.

