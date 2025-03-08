Iran, Turkey foreign ministers meet for talks

The two Iranian and Turkish top diplomats met and held talks on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers in Jeddah on Friday night.

During the meeting, Araghchi emphasized the necessity of greater coordination among Islamic nations to address challenges in the West Asia region, urging a unified and decisive stance against attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

He also warned about the escalating instability in Syria, stressing that the new Syrian authorities must ensure the security of all Syrian communities. He cautioned that continued unrest in Syria only serves the Zionist regime and creates opportunities for terrorist and extremist groups.

Highlighting the strong and strategic ties between Iran and Turkey, the top Iranian diplomat described bilateral relations as rooted in mutual interests, calling for both nations to protect and strengthen these ties.

For his part, Fidan reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to defending the rights of the Palestinian people, stressing the shared responsibility of Islamic nations in countering occupation.

Fidan also underscored Turkey’s strong interest in maintaining and expanding relations with Iran across various sectors, reaffirming the commitment of both countries’ presidents to fostering deeper cooperation.

MP/Spox. channel