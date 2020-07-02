  1. Politics
Incident occurs in under-construction shed in nuclear facility

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Behrouz Kamalvandi on Thu. revealed the occurrence of an incident in one of the under-construction sheds in Natanz Nuclear facility.

One of the under-construction sheds in the open area of Natanz Nuclear Facility was damaged this morning and investigation on the case is underway.

This incident had not any casualties and also has not incurred any damage to the current activities of the facility, Kamalvandi stated.

Since this nuclear facility has been inactive, there is no worry about the possibility of contamination.

Presently, the Organization’s expert teams are at the scene of incident and are investigating the causes behind the incident, AEOI spox added.

