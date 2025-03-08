  1. Politics
Top Iranian, Saudi diplomats discuss ties in Jeddah

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the status of the bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to advancing the shared vision of their leaders for expanding cooperation across all sectors.

The two foreign ministers also discussed key regional and international developments, emphasizing the Islamic world’s responsibility to address critical challenges—particularly the Palestinian issue.

They also stressed the importance of preventing any attempts to forcibly displace the people of Gaza or erase the Palestinian cause.

