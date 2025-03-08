Top Iranian, Saudi diplomats discuss ties in Jeddah

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the status of the bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to advancing the shared vision of their leaders for expanding cooperation across all sectors.

The two foreign ministers also discussed key regional and international developments, emphasizing the Islamic world’s responsibility to address critical challenges—particularly the Palestinian issue.

They also stressed the importance of preventing any attempts to forcibly displace the people of Gaza or erase the Palestinian cause.

MP/Spox. channel