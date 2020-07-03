Enrichment goes ahead normally in Natanz Nuclear Facility

He pointed the incident occurred to the site yesterday and added, “there were no casualties in Shahid Ahmadi Rowshan Natanz Complex as a result of the incident occurred on Thursday, and the normal process of enrichment continues far from the site of the incident.”

There has been no nuclear material at the site, so there has been no pollution, contrary to the propaganda and rumors of the dissident and counterrevolutionary media that speak of pollution, he said.

Noting that the production of enrichment materials at this important site continues unabated, he said that the experts are investigating to determine the cause of the accident and extent of damages.

"We have started enrichment since Iran's move to scale down commitments, and currently we have no commitment both in terms of the level of and amount of enrichment, and we are now producing materials over 3.67 percent and above 300 kilograms," he said.

Around 2:00 o'clock on Thursday, an incident occurred in an under-construction shed in Natanz Nuclear Facility, as a result of which material damage was caused but, thanks God, there were no casualties.

