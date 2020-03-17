Coronavirus death toll exceeds 7,000 worldwide

Based on the latest reports, as many as 80,881 coronavirus cases, with 3,226 deaths have been reported from China and over 100,000 infections and 3,948 deaths from other countries.

The number of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases in China stands at 21 in the past 24 hours. A total of 13 people died of the infection in the country during the reported period. Some 930 patients recovered in the past day.

Italy reported no new deaths in the past day while the number of confirmed cases stands at 27,980.

Iran stands next with 14,991 infections and 853 deaths as of Monday.

Tehran says its fight against the outbreak is being severely hampered by US sanctions, calling on the United Nations to help lift the sanctions and end the US "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019.

157 countries have been grappling with the outbreak since December. The biggest foci are Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, the US, Switzerland, the UK, and Norway.

The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.

