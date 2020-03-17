  1. Iran
Mar 17, 2020, 12:50 PM

In letter to Rouhani:

Health min. asks for €250mn to be allocated for treating CIVID-19 patients

Health min. asks for €250mn to be allocated for treating CIVID-19 patients

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Iranian health minister, who also serves as the head of the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus, in a letter to President Rouhani has required allocation of €250 million of foreign exchange resources for treating COVID-19 patients in Iran.

"To continue treating COVID-19 patients in the country, to supply required medical equipment including face masks and etc. for about 20,000 hospital beds and medical staff we are in an urgent need for €250 million of foreign exchange financial resources," Saeed Namaki wrote.

A number of countries including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia as well as international bodies such as UNICEF and WHO have sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat coronavirus. 

Both the government and the people of Iran are fighting against coronavirus and the imposition of these sanctions seriously hamper the efforts in fighting against the pandemic.

MNA/FNA 13981226001188

News Code 156820

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News