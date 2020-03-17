Health min. asks for €250mn to be allocated for treating CIVID-19 patients

"To continue treating COVID-19 patients in the country, to supply required medical equipment including face masks and etc. for about 20,000 hospital beds and medical staff we are in an urgent need for €250 million of foreign exchange financial resources," Saeed Namaki wrote.

A number of countries including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia as well as international bodies such as UNICEF and WHO have sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat coronavirus.

Both the government and the people of Iran are fighting against coronavirus and the imposition of these sanctions seriously hamper the efforts in fighting against the pandemic.

