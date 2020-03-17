US-Saudi aggression responsible for any probable coronavirus outbreak in Yemen: al-Houthi

"The countries leading the aggression, deliberately, in the occupied territories, don't take any precautionary, emergency or quarantine measures," Mohammad al-Houthi said, according to Almasirah.

He pointed out that allowing four commercial planes to reach Yemen with a total of 1,000 passengers is a dirty tactic by the US-Saudi aggression, while only two flights have been allowed per week since the beginning of the aggression. He explained that sometimes months pass by without allowing any flights to land in Yemen. "After killing the people of Yemen with weapons Saudi-led aggression will not refrain from killing them at the lowest cost with viruses," he added.

"The countries of the US-Saudi aggression and its allies impose precautionary measures on their citizens and prevent them from traveling, so why now allow four flights to Yemen at a time when air flights stopped in most countries of the world", al-Houthi asked.

"The coalition of the aggression bears any results from what I, previously, explained. In addition to the aggression and the siege that the US refuses to stop and calls even for the suspension of humanitarian aid," he said.

In early March, Yemeni Health Minister Taha Al-Mutawakkil had said that coalition forces were seeking to send a number of Covid-19 suspected patients to Yemen’s Mocha and Aden.

Meanwhile, fears are growing about the aftermath of the outbreak of the disease in Yemen which is being under the aggression of the Saudi-led coalition since March 2015 which has damaged its infrastructure including those related to public health.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past nearly five years.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have purchased billions of dollars' worth of weapons from the United States, France and the United Kingdom in the war on Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition has been widely criticized for the high civilian death toll from its bombing campaign. The alliance has carried out nearly 20,500 air raids in Yemen, according to the data collected by the Yemen Data Project.

The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

MNA/PR