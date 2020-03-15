Iran's export to Iraq 'underway' despite problems: official

He made the remarks in an interview with FNA on Sun. and added, “in spite of opening and closing Iranian and Iraqi borders repeatedly, Iran's export of products to Iraq is underway.”

Turning to the trade situation between Iran and Iraq, Al-e Es’hagh said, “in recent days, Iranian and Iraqi borders were continually shut down and reopened amid coronavirus outbreak.”

Although the trend of Iran’s export to neighboring Iraq is slowed or accelerated, Iran’s export to this country is still underway in general.”

Given the production situation in Iraq, this country meets major demand for its needed consumer products from the Islamic Republic of Iran mainly food products and detergents, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stated, “presently, borders of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are open and Iran’s export of products to neighboring Iraq is running via this border but some of the southern borders have been shut down.”

In general, senior officials of the two countries of Iran and Iraq believe that political and trade relations between the two countries should be expanded, Chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Al-e Es’hagh emphasized.

