COVID-19 likely a biological warfare: Iran MP

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Mahmoud Navabain, the representative of Tehran in the Parliament, said, “It is highly probable that the coronavirus outbreak is a biological warfare by the US.”

He noted that “should the necessary documents are attained, we must file a complaint against the United States.”

“We need to reach a powerful stance in the biological field, as we have in the defense and missile sectors, so that the enemy not dare hurt the Iranian people by biological aggression,” Nabavian stressed.

Earlier this week, Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said the new virus, also known as COVID-19, in the world can be a form of biological warfare, though further studies are needed.

“Of course one cannot say for sure that is a biological war but in fact, it has many features of a biological war,” he added.

COVID-19 has so far infected over 156,700 individuals in more than 140 countries worldwide, causing 5,800 deaths and inflicting huge economic losses.

Iran is one of the hard-hit countries with 12,729 infections and 611 deaths.

