Tehran getting ready for next phase of battle against coronavirus

Alireza Zali, Head of the Coronavirus Control Operations HQ in Tehran, said the capital is about to enter the next phase of combating COVID-19, which has infected over 3000 people in Tehran.

He said control points will be established at Tehran city entrance and exists on Sunday to monitor all vehicles coming into or leaving the city. He added that temperature screening devices at the control points will be able to monitor 100 vehicles at the same time.

He maintained that the third phase of quarantine, which is the shutting down of all offices across the capital and keeping people at home has not been implemented yet.

He asked people to stay at home, avoid traveling and making visits during the New Year’s holidays to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Zali also noted that the coronavirus in Iran has grown ‘wilder’ and deadlier, adding that many people who lost their lives to the virus did not have any underlying illness.

