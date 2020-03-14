UK envoy highlights good supply of commodities in Iran

"Shopping today in Tehran. In case you were worried..." he tweeted on Saturday night while posting the following photo.

This is while in Britain, desperate shoppers form huge queues to purchase toilet roll and strip shelves bare as panic-buying continues with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the country, Dailymail reported. The startling scenes came as the number of confirmed UK cases of Covid-19 surpassed 1,100 - and as the death toll hit 21 in Britain.

Iran is one of the hard-hit countries by the outbreak with more than 12,700 infections and 611 deaths, however, no shortage of daily commodities have been reported across the country. The only things that have become tough to acquire are face masks and hand sanitizers which seem usual compared to the high-demand situation across the globe.

MNA/