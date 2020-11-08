  1. Politics
Nov 8, 2020, 7:00 PM

Tehran urges London to fulfill deferred commitments

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – After a meeting with the British envoy in Tehran, the Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs called for the UK to fulfill its overdue commitments to Iran.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a tweet on Sunday, referred to his latest meeting with Robert Macaire and wrote: "It is better for London to meet its deferred commitments."

"We had a frank and constructive conversation," he tweeted, "The ambassador called for more negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. I stressed that it would be better for London to fulfill its overdue obligations."

"Negotiation for negotiation is a repetitive and fruitless game. The two countries have great potential for cooperation," he noted.

