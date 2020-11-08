Tehran urges London to fulfill deferred commitments

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a tweet on Sunday, referred to his latest meeting with Robert Macaire and wrote: "It is better for London to meet its deferred commitments."

"We had a frank and constructive conversation," he tweeted, "The ambassador called for more negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. I stressed that it would be better for London to fulfill its overdue obligations."

"Negotiation for negotiation is a repetitive and fruitless game. The two countries have great potential for cooperation," he noted.

HJ/5066720