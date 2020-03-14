Pres. Rouhani urges counterparts to cease observing sanctions: Zarif says

In a tweet on Sat., Zarif added, “it is IMMORAL to let a bully kill innocent. Viruses recognize no politics or geography. Nor should we.”

In a letter penned to a number of world leaders on Sat., Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that confronting the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, requires coordinated regional and international actions.

"No country can manage this huge, dangerous crisis alone, let alone if it has many difficulties accessing international financial markets and supplying its needed goods,” Rouhani stressed.

Meanwhile, in his recent letter to UN chief, Zarif said: "while the virus ravages our cities and towns, our population—unlike those of other countries affected—suffer under the most severe and indiscriminate campaign of economic terrorism in history, imposed illegally and extra-territorially by the US government since it reneged on its commitments under Security Council Resolution 2231 in May 2018."

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 12,729 people have so far been infected with the deadly coronavirus in Iran, 611 of whom have died while 4,339 have recovered.

