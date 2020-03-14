Most effective anti-coronavirus drug developed in Iran: dep. min.

He informed on an Instagram post that Iran has conducted several research in treating and curbing the disease.

"Registering individual patients' data and establishing a biological database to save the taken samples has been pivotal in the conducted research," he wrote.

As he elaborated, COVID-19 patients are being treated by Iranian and Chinese medicines.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 611 with 12,729 confirmed cases.

As of Saturday, 1,365 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 12,729, said Jahanpour.

Some 4,339 patients infected by the new coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, he added.

China has already sent four consignment aid to Iran.

