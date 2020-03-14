  1. Politics
Mar 14, 2020, 9:35 PM

Iran Army to hold biological defense drill, establish 300 medical centers

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Commander of Iran's Army held an emergency video conference with the commanders of the four divisions in the Army of the Islamic Republic.

Commander of Iran's Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Saturday that Iran’s Army will establish 300 medical centers in order to identify coronavirus infected patients and prevent the spread of the disease.  

Referring to the necessity to organize the resources in the fight against the COVID-19, he noted, “A Biological defense military exercise will be held by the Army after the emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

He went on to say that Iran’s Army is ready to support the production of necessary equipment such as masks, disinfectants and special clothes in the fight against the coronavirus.

