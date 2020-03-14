  1. Politics
Imran Khan hails Iran's efforts against COVID-19

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Islamabad, the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed gratitude for the efforts done by Iran in combat against the outbreak of coronavirus.

In his meeting with Mohammad Ali Hosseini, on Friday, PM Khan expressed sympathy with Iran due to the virus outbreak and death of a number of Iranians.
He also thanked the Iranian government for its stance towards the Kashmir issue.

The Pakistani senior official voiced tendency for expansion of common ties in tourism and cultural sectors as well as commercial relations.

The Iranian ambassador, for its turn, called for keeping the joint border ties between Iran and Pakistan continue, in particular under the present conditions, with specific attention to healthcare issues.

