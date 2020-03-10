Iran coronavirus update: 8,042 infections, 291 deaths

Based on the latest reports, in the past 24 hours, 881 new cases were confirmed with the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, in the country, bringing the total number of patients to 8,042.

He added that so far, 2,731 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

According to the latest reports on Tuesday, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 114,000 people globally and killed over 4000.

Besides Mainland China and Iran, South Korea with 7,513 patients and with 54 death sand Italy with 9,172 infected cases and 463 deaths are the two mostly-affected countries.

MNA/IRN 83707950