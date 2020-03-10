Asian Men’s Club Volleyball C'ship postponed over coronavirus

Based on the latest reports, 114,458 people have so far been diagnosed with the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, around the world, with the death toll having jumped to 4,027.

In this regard, organizers of the event have sent an official letter to the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), asking for the postponement of the topflight competition over fears of the deadly virus.

Therefore, the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship has been postponed to August 10-17, 2020 due to the dire conditions around the world, especially Asia over the coronavirus outbreak.

MNA/