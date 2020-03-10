Armed Forces’ medical centers ready to combat Covid-19: Bagheri

In a message to the Iranian people on Tuesday, Bagheri appreciated the efforts and sacrifices of the medical staff who are at the forefront of fighting against the outbreak.

He went on to say that as soon as the first cases were confirmed, the armed forces of the country started their mission against the virus by mobilizing the required facilities, equipment and manpower to do what is necessary such as establishing field hospitals across the country.

The fact that enemies are taking advantage of the situation against the Iranian nation by publishing fake news is an indication that they are angry with the Iranian people, said Bagheri.

He called on the nation to pursue the latest news through local media and follow recommendations of officials to contain the virus.

The novel coronavirus, Covid-19, has affected more than 100 countries across the world after it was first seen in China’s Wuhan in December 2019. More than 116,000 individuals across the globe have been infected by the virus while the death toll has hit 4,089. According to the latest announcement, Iran has 8,042 confirmed cases across the country with 291 deaths.

