Larijani calls for intl. intervention for lifting sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus outbreak

Addressing President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Secretary-General of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States, the Secretary-General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and the Speakers of the Islamic and Asian Parliaments in a separate letters on Tuesday, Larijani described US anti-humanitarian sanctions against Iranian people, including sanctions on medical, pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment, as obstacles for controlling the coronavirus outbreak.

He also called for the international community to interfere for an urgent lifting of all sanctions, including US medical sanctions against Iranian people amid coronavirus crisis.

In a letter to the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron, Larijani wrote, “As you know, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a state of emergency in some countries and regions of the world due to the increasing prevalence and deterioration of the coronavirus.”

“Today, the world and humanity are witnessing an unprecedented international threat and growing concern about the number of countries affected by the virus and its victims, despite the necessary health and medical measures,” he added.

Larinaji noted, “International situation has more than ever highlighted the need for national, regional and international efforts and cooperation to mobilize all the technical and logistical capabilities to assist countries infected with the virus. Therefore, the need for urgent, effective and public action to contain this dangerous virus is stressed.”

“It is regrettable that in these critical circumstances that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been systematically exposed to unilateral direct and indirect inhumane sanctions by the United States in the wake of a widespread fight to eradicate the virus,” Iranian official added.

He highlighted, “This US approach, which is in stark contrast to the UN Charter and the World Health Organization Charter, has seriously hampered Iran's intensive efforts to help affected people and contain the spread of the coronavirus, as well as has negatively impacted all national, regional and international efforts to contain the virus.”

“We are very pleased that recently, authorities in some countries and international organizations, in recognition of these sensitive international special circumstances, have called for the immediate and serious lifting of all sanctions, including sanctions on medical, pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment and other medical requirements needed by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iranian Parliament Speaker said.

“In this regard, we believe that the Inter-Parliamentary Union, in accordance with its statute, as an internationally recognized and effective body that reflects the real views and aspirations of the people and the representatives of the nations, can play a significant role at this juncture, and to cooperate in the international containment process of this fatal disease,” he added.

Larijani went on to say, “Accordingly, there is a great expectation now that the Inter-Parliamentary Union along with international community, without any ambiguity and based on the principled positions, unanimously call for the immediate lifting of all direct and indirect sanctions, including US medical sanctions against the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“I believe that you will make every effort to promote international efforts to overcome this serious challenge which endangers human lives and will provide the necessary support to my country to combat coronavirus outbreak,” he said.

MNA/IRN83708332