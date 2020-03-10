  1. Politics
Larijani discusses COVID-19, regional developments with Kuwaiti, Omani counterparts

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani held separate phone conversations on Tuesday with his counterparts from Kuwait and Oman to confer on regional developments as well as the new coronavirus outbreak.

Larijani briefed his counterparts on measures adopted by Iran to contain the virus, noting that increased cooperation between countries and sharing experiences can be influential in the combat against the outbreak.

He also said that regional developments and crises require Muslim countries to continue political consultation and dialogue.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim referred to his county’s readiness to contain the virus, noting that providing required equipment and increasing cooperation among neighboring countries can help to uproot the disease.

And Omani Parliament Speaker Khalid Al-Maawali pointed to the need to continue bilateral talks regarding regional developments and to boost bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

All regional countries have been affected by the new coronavirus outbreak that was first seen in Dec. 2019 in China’s Wuhan. Iran has reported 7,161 infections with 237 deaths. Kuwait and Oman have also announced 65 and 18 cases respectively.

