10 March 2020 - 23:00

Mousavi criticizes Pompeo’s remarks on coronavirus

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Criticizing Pompeo's remarks on coronavirus, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi called COVID-19 a global challenge that is not exclusive to any specific region.

In reaction to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who called coronavirus as Wuhan virus, in a Tuesday tweet Mousavi wrote, “#COVID19 is a global challenge, not exclusive to any specific region or nation.”

“For three years, though, the whole humanity has been suffering from #HLVS (Hatred & Lie & Violence Spreading) Syndrome-2017. This is a high time that the world stands up against this malign infection,” he added.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo switched disease name to ‘Wuhan virus’ as it spreads in the US, according to South China Morning Post.

Top US diplomat ignored pleas from Beijing and world health officials over the use of names for the Covid-19 disease that incite racial discrimination.

