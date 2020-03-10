Leader agrees to consider diseased medical staff in COVID-19 combat as 'martyrs'

Health Minister Saeed Namaki made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that based on the Leader’s consent, the medical staff and the healthcare personnel who have lost their lives while combating the new pandemic are considered martyrs.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and wished health and success for the hardworking individuals who have endangered their lives to help the country pass through this hard time.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the country has risen to 237 and the total number of confirmed cases to 7,161. At least 2,394 people have recovered from the disease in Iran so far.

This comes as the World Health Organization has warned about a looming pandemic across the world.

