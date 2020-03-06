Ayat. Nouri Hamedani condemns violence against Muslims in India

“Unfortunately, these heinous and painful atrocities are being carried out in India the face of the international media's silence, and the heads of Islamic countries and human rights organizations have done nothing about the disaster,” he said.

He urged the Indian government to put an immediate end to the anti-Muslim measures, saying, “We hope that the Indian government will end this issue as soon as possible by taking into consideration the ancient culture and history of its people in the fight against Arrogance and colonialism.”

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. At least 46 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

In a tweet released on March 2, FM Zarif wrote, “Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

