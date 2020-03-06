Larijani confers on latest regional issues with Turkish counterpart

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, as well as the situation of Muslims in India.

Returning to the Astana process and helping the Syrian people was another focus of the phone conversation between the Iranian and Turkish speakers.

Both sides emphasized the need for a political solution to the problem of Idlib and to avoid the escalation of war and deterioration of the situation in the Syrian city.

The latest measures taken by Iran to fight against coronavirus in the country were also discussed during the phone conversation.

Mustafa Şentop announced his country’s readiness to help Iran combat the disease and supply the necessary equipment.

