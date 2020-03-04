Qom Seminary urges OIC to defend rights of Muslims in India

“We call on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to defend the rights of Indian Muslims according to its Islamic and humanitarian duty and all the capacities and opportunities should be used to end the conflicts and arrive at political stability and coexistence,” said the body in a Wednesday statement.

“The growing tensions, ethnic conflicts and political protests against the laws of the ruling government in India, as well as the protests that have led to the killing of a large number of Muslims, have raised concerns,” it said, adding, “India is a country where many different sects and religions have lived along each other, and today it does not deserve to become a place of bloody ethnic clashes.”

Condemning the violence against Muslims, the body urged the Iranian Foreign Ministry to pursue the developments with all the political and ethical considerations and try to bring back peace for Indian Muslims.

The Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom also called on the Indian government to respect the rights of all Indian citizens and the international law.

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. Dozens of people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 300 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

