Ayatollah Khamenei condemns massacre of Muslims in India

“The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam,” according to the English Twitter account of the Leader on Thursday.

The Indian parliament in December passed a law that fast-tracks citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim minorities from neighboring countries. More than 40 people were killed last week in New Delhi in sectarian violence sparked by the citizenship law.

Experts warn that the law could ultimately lead to expulsion or detention — but, even if not, contributes to marginalization.

Iranian Foreign Minister condemned the clashes in a tweet. “Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” he wrote on March 2 which led to the summoning of the Iranian ambassador to India.

