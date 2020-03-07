Iranian govt. should adopt transparent positions on massacre of Muslims in India: official

Hossein Kanani Moghadam an expert political analyst in foreign policy made the remarks on Sat. and called on the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to take a firm and transparent stance against massacre of Muslims in India.

Turning to the exacerbation of violence against Muslims in India following the visit of US President Donald Trump to India, he said, “Trump’s visit to various countries indicates that acts of violence are observed against Muslims and the resistance after his trip.”

In his visit to other countries, Trump mainly challenges rights of religious minorities specially Muslims with his absurd financial promises, including his recent visit to New Delhi as well as occupied Palestinian lands and territories.

The United States and president of this country mainly show the greenlight to governments and convey this message that they can suppress and torture Muslims openly, he emphasized.

Changing in the provisions of the Constitution, which civil rights of Muslims had been ignored in India and Indian nationality had not been granted to Muslims, contravenes both the international laws and UN Charter, he stated.

Undoubtedly, India has embarked on massacring Muslims in India with the US’s greenlight, he emphasized.

Since sanctions imposed against the country have been exacerbated, Indian government may use this against the country, he said, adding, “in the current situation, we must clearly state the official position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard.”

In this way, “we must be careful not to interfere in internal affairs of India while position of the country should be made in support of Muslims in India. Also, the country should make it clear that India’s move against Muslim is the brainchild of conspiracies of sinister Arab, Hebrew and Western triangle.”

Violence erupted in India last week following protests against a controversial citizenship law. At least 46 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

