University students light candles in solidarity with Indian Muslims

In the wake of the recent eruption of violence against Muslims in India, a number of Iranian university students gathered in front of the Indian embassy in Tehran on Tuesday night to protest against the brutal violence against the Muslim community there.

They also expressed their solidarity by lighting candles for Muslims who have been attacked by extremist Hindus in recent days.

Hindus have been clashing with Muslims in the Indian capital since last Sunday. The clashes erupted when Hindus confronted Muslims protesting a citizenship law introduced by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The latest outbreak of violence coincided with the visit of Trump, who held bilateral meetings with Modi in New Delhi.

Modi’s government is accused of encouraging religious intolerance and seeking to transform India into a Hindu state. Trump has been facing accusations of religious bigotry and racism at home for his travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

At least 46 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

MNA/FNA 13981213001244