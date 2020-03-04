Iran, Tajikistan discuss security issues

In this meeting, they hold talks about implementing an MOU signed on mutual cooperation on security issues.

Iran and Tajikstan have been working on expansion of their mutual ties in various sector.

For an instance, Iran's embassy in Tajikistan announced that as of Monday February 3, Iranian Varesh airline started direct flights to Dushanbe and then to Bishkek.

Also, back on November 10 and 11, 2019, the fourth joint consular meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan was held in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

During the talks, which were chaired by the Director-General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry for Consular Affairs and the Tajik Ambassador to Tehran, the two sides welcomed the growing trend of positive and constructive cooperation, especially consular collaborations, between the two sides, and underlined the necessity for further promotion of such ties.

The Iranian and Tajik officials welcomed the clemency granted to and the release of the two countries’ prisoners and the positive trend of ties in this regard, stressing the importance of continued consular cooperation between the two sides.

They also discussed the need for expansion of scientific and academic collaborations, the necessity of facilitating and accelerating the issuance of visa for the two countries’ citizens, the importance of interaction to prevent the entry and illegal residence of Iranian and Tajik nationals in the two countries’ territories, joint fight against human trafficking and organized crimes cells, the necessity for legal and judicial cooperation and finalization of related documents.

On February 27, In a statement, Tajikistan's foreign ministry rejected rumors about Tajik diplomats' leaving Iran and the closure of the country's embassy in Tehran due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

MNA/FNA13981214000197